Turkish government cuts all trade with Israel

On May 3, the Ministry of Trade of the Turkish government announced the suspension of all trade with Israel, amid the ongoing conflict in and around the country.

The restriction suspends all exports from Turkey to Israel as well as all imports of Israeli products into Turkey.

Additionally, all import cargo to Turkey, with transshipment in Israel is suspended as well as all Israel-related third-country cargo, with transshipment in Turkey.

Finally, it will also suspend all empty containers loaded from Israel or to be loaded for Israel.

In 2023 trade between both nations was worth $6.8 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

At this time, there is no indication as to when the Turkish Government will lift the restrictions, however, they said they would last until Israel allowed an"uninterrupted and sufficient flow" of aid into Gaza.

The main fruit and vegetable product exported from Turkey to Israel is tomatoes with a trade value of $38.6 million in 2022. Israel exports tropical fruits to Turkey, with a trade value of $10.6 million in 2022.

Carriers response

Shipping giant Maersk has responded to the situation by telling customers that if they have a new booking that isn’t yet loaded between Israel and Turkey or to Israel via Turkey as a transshipment hub, Maersk will need to trigger a Change of Destination (COD) or cancellation in line with the restrictions.

Likewise, bookings already on the water will need to be returned to origin or discharged at nearby hubs.

"Our teams are working hard to find the best possible solutions for customers’ cargo and we will communicate all contingency details with you as soon as possible, including the terms of COD and cancellation," the Dutch company said in a release.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat criticized Israel's "uncompromising attitude" towards a ceasefire, as well as the humanitarian situation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah: "Turkey has suspended all export and import with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is established and the aid into the Gaza is allowed without any interruption."