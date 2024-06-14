Bloom Fresh appoints Josep Jove Estiarte as CEO

Bloom Fresh, the world’s leading fruit breeder of table grapes, cherries, and raisins, announced the official appointment of Josep Jove Estiarte as Chief Executive Officer.

Estiarte has been serving as Interim CEO and Chief Innovation Officer since February 2024. With over 20 years in the fresh produce industry, Estiarte first joined AMFRESH in 2002 and played a pivotal role in the development and international expansion of SNFL Group.

His leadership has been instrumental in driving innovation and market growth.

Josep, CEO of BLOOM FRESH, said: "I am honored to officially lead BLOOM FRESH. Our robust pipeline of innovative varietals will positively impact growers and consumers alike, ensuring flavorful, high-antioxidant, and sustainable fruit varieties."

Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH, remarked: "Josep embodies the essence of BLOOM FRESH. His vision and expertise are key to our future success."

The BLOOM Board of Directors fully supports Josep Jove Estiarte as CEO, confident in his ability to advance the company's commitment to sustainability, quality, and market leadership.