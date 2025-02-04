The Dominican Republic is making headway to become a table grape exporter

February 04 , 2025

Four years ago, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Agriculture launched a program to support farmers and agricultural organizations interested in growing table grapes. The training course provided a select group with knowledge about the growing process and opportunities to network with high-quality table grape-producing organizations and technicians who could help bring the fruit to the island.

One of BLOOM FRESH’s technicians served as a teacher in one of the classes. After a Dominican grower connected with them, the technician was invited to the Dominican Republic to discuss the organization’s licensing and the technology required to grow its table grape varieties.

BLOOM FRESH has licensed varieties in 26 countries worldwide and offers local technical expertise to each growing partner.

After several discussions, the company agreed to establish trial plantings of its varieties in Baní and San Juan to test their compatibility with the country’s climate and soil. Three commercial varieties were introduced: Sweet Globe, Timpson, and Allison.

This year, the country will begin to see the benefits. The first harvest of commercial grapes is scheduled for April, with a trial shipment to be exported to the United States shortly thereafter.

Success and technical support

Rafael Ortiz Quezada, agronomist and Vice Minister in charge of scientific and technological affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture, spoke with FreshFruitPortal.com about the introduction and growth of the fruit in the country.

Ortiz Quezada, who has served as Vice Minister for nearly five years, credited Peru’s success as a major influence on the government’s decision to focus on table grapes.

“Peru became a major table grape producer and exporter with soil very similar to the Dominican Republic’s,” Ortiz Quezada explained. “The soils in places like Baní, San Juan, and Jimaní are great for growing table grapes, and the trial plantations were successful. That was three years ago; now we’re finally planting the grapes for commercial use.”

Grapes have been grown in the Dominican Republic for a long time, but the planted varieties were outdated, including a Greek variety that is no longer marketed.

“The country lacked the proper technology to achieve the yields necessary for commercial production, and the variety we had was no longer viable,” Ortiz Quezada said. “There was no systematization, and small producers in the southern region could only harvest small quantities.”

To avoid repeating past mistakes, two technicians—one from Brazil and one from Chile—are overseeing the two main plantations: 30 hectares in San Juan de la Maguana and 20 hectares in Montecristi.

“Results have amazed the technicians, who were brought in by landowners after visiting Peru,” Ortiz Quezada added.

The San Juan de la Maguana plantation is managed by a Brazilian technician and owned by Alberto Ramírez, a local university professor aiming to create job opportunities in the region. The Montecristi plantation, located in Guayubín, is managed by a Chilean technician and owned by Arismendy Almonte, a well-known banana producer and cattle farmer.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for grape production in the country,” the Vice Minister said. “Our advantage over other countries is that we can grow table grapes year-round, allowing us to concentrate our production during market gaps.”

The primary production season for Dominican table grapes will run from March to July.

Future plans

The Vice Minister emphasized that the ministry is committed to investing in the commercial table grape market.

“We currently have field workers performing well, but we aim to retain the most effective ones with better salaries,” he said. “For technical staff, we plan to send selected workers for training in Peru, starting with theoretical courses online, followed by hands-on experience at Peruvian plantations for the top performers.”

BLOOM FRESH representatives confirmed their commitment to working with the Dominican Republic, highlighting its favorable climate and geographic position for exporting fruit to the United States.

“In 2024, BLOOM FRESH celebrated its first Field Day at the IDIAF Experimental Station in Los Jobos, Baní, showcasing our commitment to sustainable and innovative agriculture,” BLOOM FRESH said.

“We are still in the testing phase, evaluating which varieties perform best and involving local growers and investors. There are clear opportunities, and we are optimistic about the future of table grapes in the Dominican Republic.”

Reducing Imports and Expanding Exports

According to Ortiz Quezada, the long-term goal is to reduce the $30 million the country spends annually on grape imports and eventually export to the U.S. during high-price periods.

“In the future, producers will divide their production between export and local markets, helping them grow and encouraging others to follow,” he said.

