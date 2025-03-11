Peru consolidates its position as the world's leading blueberry exporter

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI) reported that Peru is consolidating its position as the world's leading exporter of blueberries with record sales to major world markets with more than $ 2,270 million at the end of 2024, with the campaign running until April this year.

MIDAGRI indicated that at the end of 2024, an exported volume of 326 thousand tons was recorded, 57% above that recorded in 2023.

In registered sales, more than 11% of exports were organic and aimed to cover an essential international market segment.

Although the South American country consolidated its position as the leading fruit exporter in 2024, the volume sent to other latitudes decreased in 2023. Countries such as Mexico and Colombia faced the same scenario, which generated a lower supply in the market, giving way to a rise in international prices and favoring the increase in the value of Peruvian exports by 23% compared to 2022.

Quantity and quality of blueberries

The sector reported that, in the absence of climatic phenomena generated by El Niño or La Niña -such as high temperatures, torrential rains, or water shortages- affecting the crop, the volume of Peruvian exports this year could exceed 350 thousand tons.

In 2024, most exports went to the United States (55% on average), the Netherlands (21%) and Hong Kong (9%). The three markets accounted for 85% of total exports to the world.

According to reports, exports to India, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, Belgium, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, among others, are expected to increase gradually.

China is also substantially increasing its demand.

Blueberry prices

Average blueberry prices rose from US$4.6/kg in 2022 to over US$8.5/kg in the second half of 2023 to above US$8.9/kg in January 2024. They were at US$ 8.5/kilogram average at the end of the year.

Photo credits: MIDAGRI