Uvasdoce FRESH launches new table grape variety

AMFRESH Group member Uvasdoce FRESH announced the launch of Mojito FRESHTM, a new table grape variety that "promises to deliver an exhilarating, refreshing experience to consumers," the company said in an official release.

"Combining sweet spearmint notes with the distinctive sweetness generated from the mix of Moscatel and labrusca flavor, Mojito FRESHTM offers a new, exciting flavor profile unlike any other and is available precisely during the Summer’s most sweltering period," the firm shared.

Developed by BLOOM FRESH, Mojito FRESHTM was considered an outlier due to its unique herbaceous and minty flavor. However, Uvasdoce FRESH detected a "unique opportunity to bring this extraordinary variety to consumers seeking new sensorial experiences".

"We were pleased by the exciting opportunity to explore the variety of Mojito FRESHTM planted by our farming partner Uvasdoce FRESH. This collaboration allows us to connect with a new target of consumers and attract new shoppers to the table grape category," said Josep Estiarte from BLOOM FRESH.

Uvasdoce FRESH collaborated with BLOOM FRESH to cultivate a new refreshing cultivar that offers a refreshing twist on the traditional table grape. Lidia Aracil, Exporter and Import Manager at Uvasdoce FRESH, was inspired by the grape's flavor, exclaiming that it reminded her of a Mojito. This inspiration led to a new collection of table grapes, aimed at young adults and adults seeking "a sweet escape and a taste of summer in a healthy, permissive treat".

Grown in the strategic microclimate of Alicante, Mojito FRESHTM thrives in the optimal conditions provided by the region. This variety will be available across major retailers in Spain, including Consum, Carrefour, and Alcampo, ensuring that consumers nationwide can enjoy this unique, refreshing experience.

"We are thrilled to launch Mojito FRESHTM across all touchpoints and drive sampling of this remarkable variety created by the team at BLOOM FRESH through natural hybridization. This marks the beginning of a new season of delicious, natural, and healthy experiences to excite shoppers in the Summer. We see immense potential in Mojito FRESHTM and look forward to future expansions," said General Manager Miriam Cutillas.

Marie-Anne de Béjarry, Global Marketing Manager at BLOOM FRESH, commented on the brand creation, stating, “Mojito FRESHTM represents the essence of innovation and distinctiveness that defines BLOOM FRESH. We aim to captivate and attract consumers by offering new and exciting flavors and experience achieved through natural hybridization of existing cultivars. This refreshing variety invites young adults and adults to explore unique sensorial profiles, elevating the table grape category and creating unforgettable, personalized moments.”

Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH, also expressed his excitement, stating, "At AMFRESH, our mission is to push the boundaries of innovation to entice and captivate consumers. The synergy between our genetic platform, BLOOM FRESH, and our farming and retail services at Uvasdoce FRESH exemplifies our commitment to excellence. This collaboration has led to the creation of Mojito FRESHTM, a unique variety that promises extraordinary taste and a refreshing experience. We are committed to elevate the category, promote healthy snacking and delight shoppers.”

Mojito FRESHTM will be the pioneer variety in a much-anticipated FRESH Mocktail Collection, offering unique sensorial and flavorful profiles of table grapes reminiscent of exotic libations with a clear focus on healthy snacking, the firm emphasized.