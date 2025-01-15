Sun World announces leadership change

January 15 , 2025
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Sun World announces leadership change

Sun World International has announced a major leadership change. Bernardo Calvo, the current company president, has been named CEO. David Marguleas, the former CEO, will become Sun World's Executive Chair.

"Bernardo's experience, wisdom, and work ethic are beyond what I could have hoped for, and I'm delighted to appoint him CEO, confident that he's the ideal leader for Sun World's ambitious next chapter," said Marguleas. "Bernardo has been an integral part of our recent growth moves and has already proven himself to be the respected leader inside our company, that he is known to be in our industry."

As CEO, Calvo is now responsible for leading all corporate and operational functions. Prior to joining Sun World, he spent the bulk of his career at Monsanto Company (now part of Bayer AG), holding leadership roles across multiple countries, including CEO positions in regions around the world, as well as Global Head for some of the company's franchises.

"I'm humbled and incredibly excited to take the helm of Sun World in the years ahead," said Calvo. "This is a special company that puts the needs of customers first and operates with integrity in all things. These pivots in focus for myself and David are designed to capitalize on the many opportunities that exist to be seized in the exceedingly favorable climate we find ourselves in."

As Executive Chair, Marguleas will focus on leading Sun World's Board of Directors and driving value-added strategic initiatives to benefit producers, including the expansion of the company's genetics offerings.

"I've been keen to focus more intently on strategies that can add significant benefits for our customers and impact for our company. Having the ideal team in place makes this possible," added Marguleas.

In addition to these leadership changes, Sun World has been carefully adding top talent to its executive ranks over the last several years. This effort helps ensure the company has the right mix of skills to realize its potential as an enterprise driven by new technologies, accelerated advancements in science, and a push toward sustainability.

Related articles: Sun World expands licensee community with new marketers and importers

You might also be interested in


Florida prepares for another potentially devastating hurricane
Zespri leads kiwi sales with its SunGold variety driving growth
BLOOM FRESH expands breeding portfolio to blueberries
New Port of Antioquia in Colombia will boost fruit exports starting 2025
Dried fruit snacks market size expected to grow thanks to evolving consumer preferences
Peru begins exporting table grapes to the U.S. on vessels with refrigerated warehouses
Pack River Farm selects Sollum's led lighting for advanced tomato cultivation
The Chilean Table Grape Committee's second estimate indicates a rise in exports of new grape varieties

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands