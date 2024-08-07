Chile and Brazil sign a series of trade and food market opening agreements

Chile's Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, and his Brazilian counterpart, Minister Carlos Fávaro, led the signing of a series of trade agreements on forestry and livestock.

The agreements were sealed in the presence of the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The latter is in Chile on a state visit.

The alliances, among other trade agreements, enable the electronic certification of wines and beverages with Brazil, deepen trade in organic products between the two countries, open up the export of piel de sapo melon from Chile to Brazil, and enable the market for Chilean peony cut flowers to Brazil.

Brazil is Chile's third largest trading partner after China and the United States.

In the case of the agreement with the Chilean wine industry, Valenzuela said that Brazil has become the country where Chilean wine exports are growing the most, "and that is very good news for the industry, both large and small patrimonial and an online certification has been agreed to facilitate export procedures".

"In addition to this, there is a larger agreement in which there will be collaboration in rural, agricultural and phytosanitary development", Minister Valenzuela concluded.