Fresh guacamole recalled in Minneapolis

August 07 , 2024
Metro Product Distributors out of Minneapolis has voluntarily recalled all Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole products with a use-by date of August 2, 2024, because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Supermarket News reports.

The guacamole was sold at Lunds & Byerlys grocery stores located throughout the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud.

No illnesses have been reported.

The following products were voluntarily recalled:

  • Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Guacamole (14 ounces)
  • Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Smokin’ Guacamole (10 ounces)
  • Lunds & Byerlys Fresh Spicy Guacamole (10 ounces)
  • Lunds & Byerlys Pico de Gallo/Guacamole Tray (18 ounces)
  • Lunds & Byerlys Deli Guacamole

The recall comes from a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the finished products could potentially contain Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation continues.

Consumers who have purchased Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole products with a use-by date of August 2, 2024, are encouraged to discard the products or return them to Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund.

No information has been provided regarding the origin of the product ingredients. 

