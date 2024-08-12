Brazilian mango season to the US kicks off

August 12 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Brazilian mango season to the US kicks off

According to the National Mango Board's week 31 crop report, the Brazilian mango season began in the first week of August and will last through the last week of December, with an approximate projection of 10.7 million boxes.

The main varieties in Brazil last season were Tommy Atkins (81%), Kent (7%), Keitt (6%) and others (6%).

The volume shipped by the South American giant in the week ending August 3 was about 28,560 boxes (4 kg). In the same period last year, the amount shipped was 39,984 boxes.

Brazil is currently harvesting and packing.

In the case of Mexico, approximately 3,382,528 boxes were shipped. In the same week last year, the volume was 3,633,583 boxes.

Currently, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Southern Sinaloa, and Northern Sinaloa in Mexico are harvesting and/or packing mangoes. The top three varieties shipped were Kent (53%), Keitt (31%) and Ataulfo (12%). There is also a limited supply of Tommy Atkins, Manilla Rosa, Nam Doc Mai, and Manilla.

The NMB indicated that the volume of mango shipments during the period of week 32 (August 10) through week 37 (September 14) is expected to be 9% higher than last year, with expected arrivals between weeks 33 and 38.

You might also be interested in


Brazilian grapes to make China debut this year
Chilean kiwifruit bets on Brazilian market
EU seized 11 shipments of South African citrus in July - Valencian group
Brazil opens market for Moroccan citrus
Brazil is expecting an increase in avocado production in the coming years
AGCO Agriculture Foundation donates to Brazil floods relief
Brazil: Floods in Rio Grande do Sul impact fruit production
Chile and Brazil sign a series of trade and food market opening agreements

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands