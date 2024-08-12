Brazilian mango season to the US kicks off

According to the National Mango Board's week 31 crop report, the Brazilian mango season began in the first week of August and will last through the last week of December, with an approximate projection of 10.7 million boxes.

The main varieties in Brazil last season were Tommy Atkins (81%), Kent (7%), Keitt (6%) and others (6%).

The volume shipped by the South American giant in the week ending August 3 was about 28,560 boxes (4 kg). In the same period last year, the amount shipped was 39,984 boxes.

Brazil is currently harvesting and packing.

In the case of Mexico, approximately 3,382,528 boxes were shipped. In the same week last year, the volume was 3,633,583 boxes.

Currently, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Southern Sinaloa, and Northern Sinaloa in Mexico are harvesting and/or packing mangoes. The top three varieties shipped were Kent (53%), Keitt (31%) and Ataulfo (12%). There is also a limited supply of Tommy Atkins, Manilla Rosa, Nam Doc Mai, and Manilla.

The NMB indicated that the volume of mango shipments during the period of week 32 (August 10) through week 37 (September 14) is expected to be 9% higher than last year, with expected arrivals between weeks 33 and 38.