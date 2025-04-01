As the 2025 mango season unfolds, harvesting and packaging are actively taking place in Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. The current data illustrates a robust mango shipping season, with significant volumes being transported from these countries.

In total, the volume of mango boxes shipped for the week amounted to approximately 3,148,076, bringing the season's cumulative total to 40,304,935 boxes.

The ongoing mango harvest showed moderate growth, with many regions surpassing their previous year's performance. These insights suggest a robust market presence for mangoes from these key Central and South American countries.

Peru

During the week ending March 22, 2025, Peru contributed around 108,080 boxes to the overall shipment volume. This brings Peru’s total for the season to approximately 29,244,849 boxes.

Notably, there were no shipments from Peru during the same week in 2024, highlighting a significant upward trend in production and export capabilities for the current season.

Mexico

Mexico's shipping data for the week reflects a substantial volume, with approximately 2,800,453 boxes shipped. This totals to about 10,625,056 boxes for the season.

This represents a 31% increase over last year’s 2,129,858 boxes shipped during the same week. However, 2024’s season total was 11,093,165 boxes, which showcases a slight decline in overall season totals despite an increase in weekly shipments.

Guatemala

Guatemala also made its mark in the mango shipping sector, with approximately 198,342 boxes shipped during the week. This brings the total for the season to about 332,289 boxes.

In contrast, the previous year, Guatemala shipped 153,342 boxes during the same week, totaling 302,675 boxes for the season. This indicates a positive growth trajectory for Guatemalan mango exports.

Nicaragua

Lastly, Nicaragua reported shipping approximately 41,201 boxes in the week ending March 22, 2025, resulting in a season total of approximately 102,741 boxes.

When analyzed against the previous year's data, Nicaraguan shipments during the same week in 2024 stood at 39,500 boxes, with a total of 137,183 boxes for the season, showcasing a moderate increase in weekly shipments but a decline in overall season totals.

