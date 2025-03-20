Tahiti lime and its potential for Brazilian growers

The Tahiti lime tree is gaining prominence as a promising alternative for fruit growers in the semi-arid northeast of Brazil, particularly in the São Francisco Valley, according to a report published by Embrapa Semiárida.

To demonstrate the crop’s potential and encourage small-scale producers to plant the variety, Embrapa Semiárida and Eletrobras have partnered to establish a 0.5-hectare plantation on several family farms in the municipality of Casa Nova, Bahia.

According to the report, research shows that the Tahiti lime adapts well to Brazil’s semi-arid climatic conditions, producing high-quality fruit with simpler management techniques compared to other citrus species.

"The results observed so far show that the crop can be an excellent option for diversifying income in the semi-arid region," said researcher Débora Bastos of Embrapa Semiárida, in statements collected by Embrapa.

In recent years, interest in the crop has grown, driven by the citrus greening crisis affecting Brazil’s citrus-producing states, such as São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

According to Bastos, the semi-arid climate offers a less favorable environment for the development of greening and other diseases, ensuring greater phytosanitary security. This, combined with the fruit’s quality, makes the region attractive to both the domestic and international markets.

Tahiti Lime in Brazil

The report indicates that fruit has achieved high productivity rates in the semi-arid region with proper management and drip irrigation.

In a 0.5-hectare experimental area cultivated with the ‘CNPMF 02’ cultivar and the ‘San Diego’ rootstock, 341 boxes of 25 kilograms were harvested between September 2024 and January 2025, totaling 17 tons per hectare.

Economic data shows that gross income from the 0.5-hectare area reached 29,000 reais, with prices ranging between 70 and 100 reais per box.

Additionally, staggered production scheduling allows growers to supply the market during periods of higher demand and better prices, such as between August and November.

This strategy expands marketing opportunities both in Brazil and internationally.

*Photos courtesy of Clarice Rocha