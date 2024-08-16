Oriental fruit fly quarantines lifted in California

August 16 , 2024
The California Department of Food and Agriculture, after record Oriental fruit fly activity last year, the Oriental fruit fly quarantine is over in the California Redlands area. 

The press release gives thanks to local residents and agricultural for their cooperation and diligence in eradicating the pest.

According to the Department, the quarantine lift signals the "successful completion of a nearly year-long collaborative effort" to eliminate the invasive Oriental fruit fly species Tau, Queensland, Mediterranean, and Oriental, from seven quarantine areas across seven California counties — San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Clara, Sacramento and Contra Costa. 

The United States Department of Agriculture also made critical investments in personnel and funding, and that commitment underscores the importance of ongoing investment in pest exclusion activities. 

The statement warns readers about the threat of the new fruit fly introduction. If left unchecked, the organization adds, "hey can endanger the state’s natural environment, agriculture, and economy."

Industry officials urge residents to follow precautions and stay vigilant for signs of invasive species. The organization advises growers taking measures such as cooperating with agricultural officials, burying fruit trees and vegetable plants from licensed California nurseries, inspecting your garden, and avoiding bringing agriculture products from other countries into the United States. 

