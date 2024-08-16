Polyphenols in grapes can aid in leukemia treatment

Leukemia is one of the most common cancers in people under 20, accounting for 2.6% of new cancer cases globally each year.

Multiple studies have shown that certain polyphenols can alter oxidative balance by inducing apoptosis (cell death) in cancer cells and preventing their development by controlling oxidative stress.

Grapes and grape-derived products, such as grape juice, are naturally rich in polyphenols. These polyphenols are primarily concentrated in the skin and seeds of grape berries, making up 28-35% and 60-70% of the total phenols extracted from grapes, respectively.

To assess the therapeutic potential of grape polyphenols in the treatment of leukemia, researchers at Madrid’s Francisco de Vitoria University carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of the reported data.

The scientists found that resveratrol had the highest growth inhibition effect (67%) followed by quercetin (30%). Both substances are naturally found in red grapes.

However, further in vivo studies are needed to improve the bioavailability of the compounds and to avoid the toxicity produced at high concentrations, researchers warned.

“Once these important points have been addressed and safety procedures standardized, clinical trials with leukemia patients should be conducted in order to determine whether grape polyphenols can be used as a preventive or therapeutic anti-leukemic natural product,” the study said.

