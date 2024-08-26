President of APEAJAL details the expectations for the 8th Jalisco Avocado Congress

By Sebastian Ramírez

Ahead of the 8th Avocado Congress of Jalisco, Mexico, to be held in Ciudad Guzman between August 28-30, FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Eleazar Oceguera, president of APEAJAL, about the preparations and expectations for the event.

Oceguera stated that expectations for this year have increased, with a focus on the effects of climate change that have impacted production globally. "We expect to receive between 900 and 1,000 attendees," he added.

He further explained that the event aims to promote the industry's adaptability to this new reality. Specialized presentations will focus on climate change, particularly on "how we are going to address it, together."

Topics related to the efficient use of water in irrigation, a crucial resource for avocados, will also be covered.

Oceguera said: "Every year something is learned at the event and people leave very happy, and with a better understanding of how to manage soils and water here in Jalisco.”

The avocado industry in Jalisco continues to expand and has made significant progress in recent years. However, there is still ample room for growth, and events like this provide local producers with the tools they need to succeed.

Changes for the 8th edition

One of the key changes this year is scheduling the field day on the second day of the event, rather than on the last day as in previous years.

“We are going to do the field tour on the second day, to then arrive and have more conferences,” said Oceguera. “This way, on the third day we want everyone to be here and not scattered around the orchards,” he added.

In addition, there will be more talk about post-harvest, since, according to Oceguera, it is one of the topics that attendees have requested, because there are deficiencies in the area.

New avocado varieties entering the market will also be discussed, including the Luna avocado, which shares many characteristics with the Hass variety.

Oceguera added that the congress is a great instance for producers from different places to share their experience and learn from the experience of their peers in Jalisco, to advance the development of the quality of the industry globally.

“People are coming from South Africa, Peru, Chile, and others, and people here in Jalisco are very excited to learn and get the most out of the congress,” he said.

Check out the full congress program and all the panelists here.