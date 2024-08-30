Dried fruit market forecast to grow thanks to health-conscious consumers

August 30 , 2024
The dried fruit market grew from $10.98 billion in 2023 to $11.60 billion in 2024, according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market is projected to reach $16.20 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.70%.

The main drivers of market growth include health-conscious consumers, the increasing use of dried fruits in processed food products, and their popularity as a healthier gifting alternative.

The dry fruit preservation process helps extend the shelf life of fruit and "concentrates their flavor, sweetness, and nutrients," a must for consumers worried about health who seek a nutritious snack alternative. 

The Americas hold a significant share of the dried fruit market, but according to the report, European Union countries also have a robust market due to 'high population density, disposable income levels, and awareness of the nutritional benefits of dried fruits.'

The Middle East's dry fruit market is already established due to its rich history of dried fruit consumption tied to longstanding cultural ties. The report states that The Asia-Pacific region has immense potential for the global dried fruit industry due to "rising consumer awareness about health benefits, an expanding middle class, and urbanization trends that fuel the growth of the dried fruit industry."

