Camposol anticipates early volumes for the 2024-25 blueberry season

As the southern hemisphere prepares for its main blueberry season, industry forecasts predict higher volumes compared to the 2023-24 season. However, supplies from Peru are expected to experience delays, with peak arrivals expected around November.

Despite this, Camposol is positioned to be one of the few suppliers that will deliver significant volumes in the early stages of the season.

The company is optimistic about matching last season's strong performance, with expectations of higher overall volumes and availability extending into February.

Along with offering early volumes in the 2024/25 season, the company said it remains firmly committed to superior quality and sustainability, responding to the growing global demand for responsibly grown fresh produce.

In addition to its established presence in Northern Europe, Camposol is expanding its reach into Southern and Eastern European markets, where growing blueberry consumption is increasing customer interest.

This strategic expansion is aligned with the company's long-term goal of diversifying its market presence and strengthening its leading position in the global fruit sector.

“We are confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments not only in volume but also in the superior quality that defines Camposol. Our strategic focus and our commitment to innovation allow us to maintain our leadership in the sector. Looking ahead, we are excited about exploring new markets and building lasting relationships with customers seeking premium blueberries with an emphasis on sustainability and responsible production practices,” commented Ricardo Naranjo, Camposol's interim CEO.

Varietal development program

Camposol's proprietary variety development program reached its eighth year and began the process of varietal replacement. The company plans to replace almost 50% of all its blueberry fields in the coming years, significantly increasing production capacity to meet growing demand.

Over the next 12 months, with around 200 hectares of new varieties scheduled to be planted, production is expected to start in 2025.