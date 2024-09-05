Avocado sales soared on second quarter holidays

According to Hass Avocado Board's (HAB) most recent Avocado Holiday Retail recap, second quarter holidays - Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, and Father's Day - generated the highest growth rates in 2024.

Dollar sales velocity during Q2 holidays increased by double digits this year. Combined, all three holidays sold 154.6 million avocado units, generating $191.6 million in dollar sales, a $32.4 million increase in sales compared to 2023.

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo largely outperformed other holidays. Avocado sales increased during Cinco de Mayo at 59.8 million units and hit its lowest point during Father's Day at 47.3 million.

Cinco De Mayo sales and units soared, reaching four-year highs in both dollars and units. Avocado units during the holiday increased by 2% compared to the previous year, and dollar sales increased by 22% to $68.5M. Dollar sales were the highest during the holiday and small avocados (4046) drove unit growth.

The holiday's promotions also saw the greatest actual volume lift of the Q2 holidays, with a promoted value share of 54.6% and a volume lift 3.6 million or 37.5%.

The United States South East region saw the highest unit growth rate during the holiday, with a 22% increase in dollar sales compared to last year, a 10.4 million total.

Although small avocados (4046) fueled unit growth during Cinco de Mayo week thanks to their large share of category sales, promotional performance showed large avocado (4225) promotions outperformed small avocados (4046) and bagged avocados, driving a +73.2% promotional lift in volume, +35.7 points higher than the promotional volume lift achieved by small avocado (4046) promotions.

Memorial Day

Nationally, the average selling price increased by 20% during Memorial Day. On the holiday, avocado sales hit 47.5 million units, with a total return of $61.5 million. Holiday average price per unit (ASP) hit $1.29 per unit which was up 20% vs. the prior year.

ASP varied across the United States, from a low of $1.05 per unit in the South Central region to a high of $1.41 per unit in the West.

The Northeast region posted the only unit growth during Memorial Day, total U.S. dollars were up $9.3 million in comparison to 2023, with all regions contributing to the growth.

Father's Day

During the holiday, shoppers rang up a total of $61.6 million at retail, the highest level in 4 years, and up 22% in comparison to 2023. Avocado ASP also reached the highest level during the holiday, at $1.30/unit, up 23%.

California and Midsouth regions posted unit growth during Father's Day, California sold a total of $6.9 million, up 5% from the previous year, followed by $5.1 million in the Midsouth, a 1% increase.

ASP varied across the United States, from a low of $1.07 per unit in the South Central region to a high of $1.44 per unit in the West region. Small avocados (4046) saw the largest unit gains for the holiday, rising 8% compared to 2023, and adding 1.5 million units to the overall sales.

Bagged, organic, and all other avocados combined for an additional 1.4 million units compared to 2023.