Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango.

The creative team at Goldenberry Farms was challenged to create a campaign to introduce a new fruit to the United States market, a miniature mango with a thin, edible skin.

The project posed several market challenges: the fruit was new to American consumers; the miniature mango was arriving at the same time as the peak production season of Ataulfo mangos; and the company had to educate retail buyers on the difference between a tree-ripened mango versus the traditional, hot water treated product.



The marketing team developed the concept, “We’re Small, we’re Sweet, and Easy to Eat!,” as a fun and easy-to-recognize tagline, letting consumers know exactly what a Sweet Sugar Mango was, and what to expect from the experience.

The campaign included retailer education, merchandising directions, social media campaigns, a “sugar mango store locator” tool to drive retailer traffic, a separately branded website, special retail packs with recycled clamshells and a unique UPC, in-store merchandising tools, regional retailer support, and sampling events.

As a result of the campaign, sugar mango miniature mangos were a complete sell-out for the 2024 season, and many grocers have already placed much larger programs in anticipation of the 2025 season. The brand was also licensed to Melissa’s.

Major distribution partners, such as Baldor, were awarded exclusive distribution rights in their geographic zones. The company received and returned to local grocers thousands of consumer inquiries via its inbound and store locator tools.

Goldenberry Farms received the federal trademark protection for “Sweet Sugar Mangos®” brand in 2023.

Goldenberry Farms has come to be known for innovation in fresh produce. Other exclusive presentations to the company include kid-friendly Ramboos brand of rambutans aims to make eating fruit fun and exciting for kids through an interactive app and backstory called “Ramboos Big Adventure,” a magical place with delicious hidden fruit treasures.

In addition to branding, Goldenberry Farms is making investments into new exclusive varietals of berries and tropical fruit, including indoor-grown varieties.

“The mission here at Goldenberry Farms is to increase the consumption of tropical fruit, thereby helping retailers and distributors to sell more fruit.

Our careful approach to sustainability, including an international ZOMAC accreditation, combined with innovation on the consumer side has helped to drive strong consumer interest.

“We believe that people want to eat healthier, and the marketing behind any food can really influence the desire to try it. As a brand focused on tropical and exotic fruit, we try to develop easy ways for new customers to want to try something exotic, something new,” commented Michelle Adler, marketing director for Goldenberry Farms.

Goldenberry Farms® is a grower, packer, and leading exporter of high-quality tropical fruit, as well as the owner of various IP, shelf-life technologies, and commercial trade brands.



The company has growing regions in Colombia, Ecuador, and the Caribbean, exporting via air and sea to distributors and retailers in North America, Europe, and Asia.