The United States Consulate General, Susan Burns, co-hosted a ceremony alongside the California Fresh Fruit Association in Ho Chi Minh City to announce that California peaches and nectarines debuted in the Vietnamese market.

After more than five years of negotiations, consul Burns revealed the fruits were granted access by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in July. The diplomat emphasized this is the first time local consumers can access fresh peaches and nectarines from the United States.

Vietnam and the U.S. have a strong trade relationship, last year the total turnover between both countries exceeded $5.5 billion. Vietnam represents the ninth agricultural market in the United States, which has become Vietnam's second agricultural export market.

Caroline Stringer, Director of Trade of the California Fresh Fruit Association, said California is currently the only state in the United States allowed to export peaches and nectarines to Vietnam. The director added that she hoped plums would be next and stressed that "local consumers will feel the difference between high-quality fruit from the US and similar fruits imported from other countries."

The CFFA representative said the first batch of the high-quality fruit will be shipped to the Vietnamese market in roughly a week by air.