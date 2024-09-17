Honeyberry is the new rage in Missouri

University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist says honeyberry's ability to thrive in conditions not suited for blueberries makes it a promising choice for farmers seeking to grow a "productive and low-maintenance fruit."

Honeyberry is less fickle than blueberry, the university reports, since blueberries require acidic soil. Honeyberries' mature bushes can reach heights of 3 to 8 feet and have a 50-year life expectancy, and its fruit is reported to be higher in antioxidants than blueberry.

The berries are the first to bear in spring, even before strawberries, and need two to three weeks after they turn blue and fully ripen. Sweetness varies depending on the variety.

The fruit tastes like "a refreshing, unique cross between a raspberry and a blackberry," Reall reported to the university. She added that "bushes can take up to five years to produce a bountiful crop, but some will produce a few berries by the second year."

Tamra Reall says honeyberry is an example of "the right plant in the right place.” The plant can grow in different soils and is resistant to diseases and pests, making it suitable to grow in the extremes of southwestern Missouri’s rocky soil and the claypan soil of northeastern Missouri.

According to the university, in addition to accepting and growing in many different soils, honeyberry "prefers full sun but can also grow in light shade and can withstand cold to minus 50 degrees."

The only caveat is the plat is less tolerant of the state's extreme summer temperatures, making it more suited for Missouri's cooler northern areas.

The fruit has not proven to be profitable in commercial operation, but is an enjoyable bush to add to backyard landscapes or diversified farms.