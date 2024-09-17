Peru finalizes agreement to export citrus to New Zealand

Through the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), the Peruvian government signed a Work Plan allowing the Andean country to export fresh mandarins, oranges, tangelos, and limes to New Zealand.

As a result, producers from Ica, Lima, Piura, La Libertad, Junín, Arequipa, Ancash, and Lambayeque will be able to send their products to this market this year, in addition to shipments already being made to the United States, the Netherlands, England, Mexico, Canada and Chile, among others.

In a bilateral meeting, the Work Plan was signed by the New Zealand Minister of Primary Industries, the national head of the Peruvian National Agricultural Health Service (Senasa), Vilma Gutarra, and representatives of the Peruvian Embassy in New Zealand.

Peruvian phytosanitary authorities are also working with their New Zealand counterparts to complete the Pest Risk Analysis for blueberries and have a draft sanitary standard for their export before the end of the year. In February of this year, a technical audit on the management of the crop was carried out.

Peru is currently the world's leading exporter of blueberries, grapes, and quinoa, second in avocado and asparagus, and fourth in mango exports.