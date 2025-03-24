Peru’s Citrus Producers Association (ProCitrus) recently announced a 19% year-on-year increase in 2024 Peruvian citrus exports. Is the citrus industry in Peru experiencing a positive trend? What factors contributed to this outcome? According to Estuardo Masías Málaga, a citrus expert, leader in the Peruvian agro-industry, and managing director of La Calera, the sector is seeing a “very stable” movement.

“This stability is reflected in the total volume exported over the last five years, where we observed only a 20% growth during this period. In other words, there has been a fluctuation of about 5% per year,” Masías explained.

This stability is largely due to the mature state of the global citrus market, which is characterized by intense competition. The primary products in this market are considered commodities, including oranges, grapefruit and lemons. These are the three main citrus categories that dominate global exports.

Masías further pointed out the challenge posed by the tristeza virus in Peru, which severely affects citrus trees such as oranges, lemons and mandarins. This virus, caused by a closterovirus and primarily transmitted by aphids and infected plant material, is aggressive and has hindered the development of these three citrus groups compared to mandarins, which are more resistant to this pathogen.

Despite these challenges, Masías noted that the slow growth in mandarin exports over the last five years indicates a "tough business."

“We have seen exports of lemons increase from 5,000 tons five years ago to 44,000 tons in 2024. We believe this growth in Tahiti lime exports may be reaching its maturity level for the Peruvian window on the north coast, considering it is an exotic product whose consumption depends on the climate of the destination and is primarily used for ornamental purposes. For citrus in Peru to thrive, there need to be incentives for production or export; we eagerly await the promised agricultural law,” he added.

The fragility of the North

Masías emphasized that being located in the Southern Hemisphere, Peru's main competitors in citrus production are countries such as South Africa and Chile, which are positioned at a higher latitude.

“This geographic advantage allows our competitors to have healthier fields and citrus fruits with better coloring than ours. Both countries have successfully mitigated the presence of the virus affecting us in Peru, making them significant producers of oranges, grapefruit and lemons, while Peru primarily competes in mandarins,” he indicated.

Regarding the recent rains experienced in the producing region of Ica and the climatic unpredictability projected for 2025, Masías noted that “the El Niño phenomenon tends to impact plantations on the north coast more severely than those on the south coast, particularly affecting flowering (production volume) and the coloring of the fruit peel.”

“Indeed, in 2023, we observed a decrease in volumes from fields located on the northern coast of the country, followed by a recovery in 2024, returning to the usual production levels. Since La Calera is situated in the southern part of Peru, we benefit from significant climatic stability that enables us to meet our production goals year after year,” he added.