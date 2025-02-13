Agroview: The UF/IFAS AI multi-problem solution

In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused significant damage to the Florida peninsula and its citrus groves. Growers faced the challenge of accurately counting their trees for crop insurance claims, a task that was both labor-intensive and time-consuming.

The hurricane highlighted the need for more efficient solutions to address various agricultural challenges, including pest control, disease management, and insurance assessments.

In response to these challenges, Yiannis Ampatzidis, an associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering at UF/IFAS, and his team developed Agroview, an artificial intelligence-based technology designed to streamline tree inventory processes. In 2020, Agroview was recognized with the UF Innovation of the Year award.

Development of Agroview began in 2018, when Ampatzidis and research assistant Victor Partel started creating the cloud-based technology. Initially, they utilized drone imagery to generate tree inventories, combining field research, AI modeling, and software engineering. High-resolution drone images of the groves were captured, and AI algorithms were applied to analyze tree characteristics.

“This approach was transformative,” Ampatzidis said. “It reduced data collection time by up to 90% and significantly lowered costs, offering a more efficient and accurate alternative to manual counting.”

Once the prototype was complete, UF/IFAS researchers worked closely with growers to rigorously test the technology. Feedback from growers was essential in refining the system to ensure it met real-world needs.

As development continued, Agroview expanded beyond tree inventories. Ampatzidis, along with research assistants Lucas Costa and Christian Lacerda, integrated aerial multispectral imaging and AI algorithms to create fertility and nutrient application maps.

This allowed for precision agriculture practices, optimizing fertilization and harvesting logistics. The team also developed yield-prediction models and improved image enhancement techniques using aerial and satellite imagery.

Today, Agroview has evolved into a versatile tool with various agricultural applications, one of the most impactful being its ability to conduct rapid damage assessments after extreme weather events like hurricanes. Agroview is now used by crop insurance companies for tree counting and other inspections, offering a faster and more precise alternative to traditional methods.

Practical applications

Several growers are also using this solution for precision crop management. For example, one grower used the technology to quickly generate tree inventory maps and identify gaps in a 2,000-acre orchard. This allowed for efficient planning of new tree orders and plantings.

“The development of Agroview illustrates the journey from identifying a problem to delivering a commercial AI solution,” Ampatzidis said. “What began as a response to manual inefficiencies has grown into a versatile tool that leverages cutting-edge AI to transform agriculture. By addressing critical needs, Agroview has not only enhanced agricultural practices but also demonstrated the potential of AI to solve real-world problems, reflecting the innovative work taking place at UF/IFAS.”