U.S. Ambassador to Mexico commends Michoacán's effort to combat illegal avocado orchards

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has recognized Michoacán's efforts against deforestation and climate change by combatting illegal avocado orchards.

In a press release, the diplomat celebrated Michoacán's new Decree for Certification against Deforestation and voluntary Pro-Forest Avocado certification, which includes over 148,000 hectares of avocado orchards.

He said this would make it possible "to ensure that the avocados exported to the United States do not come from illegal orchards or deforested areas. We hope to see a rigorous implementation of this program."

This initiative will also help local producers contribute to conservation and remedy environmental damage. The participation of the Association of Producers and Exporting Packers of Avocado from Mexico (APEAM) plays a crucial role in this effort, said Salazar.

Finally, Salazar acknowledged the work of farm workers for food security in North America and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working with partners in Mexico to protect the planet, combat climate change, and promote environmentally responsible practices.

The representative has been pushing for regulation for quite some time. In a February visit to Michoacán, Mexico's main avocado-producing state, Salazar said that there should be consequences if avocados exported to the United States were determined to be grown in illegal orchards.

"They shouldn't have the opportunity to sell those avocados to the United States market," Salazar said in a joint news conference with Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramirez.

Other representatives joined the call for action. In a letter sent in early February, Vermont's Senator Peter Welch and others asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for additional information regarding the department's efforts to address environmental degradation linked to avocado imports from Michoacán and Jalisco.

The letter was sent ahead of the Super Bowl, which marks the largest day of consumption of avocados in the U.S.