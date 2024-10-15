Chilean avocado supplies top the European and Chinese markets

Specialized intelligence firm Avobook’s trend report for week 41 exhibited a radical change in the distribution of the avocado market in Europe: Chilean avocados moved to first place, displacing Peru, which dropped to third.

Colombian supplies took second place, thanks to an increase in harvests and shipments. The European market remains stable, with steady prices.

In the United States, Mexico has been sweeping the market. This week, Mexican avocado imports held 93% of the market, leaving the other origins (California, Chile, Peru, Colombia) with no more than 1% each. As in Europe, prices remain largely unchanged.

In Asia, China received the same 22 containers as last week, but with prices falling for almost all sizes. The most affected sizes are the large ones, which are down 10% year-on-year.

