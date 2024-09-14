The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

Chilean company Empresas Sutil has reached an agreement to acquire California-based Sunshine Raisin Corporation (National Raisin Company), a company dedicated to the dried fruit industry.

“The Bedrosian family and National Raisin Company are delighted to be part of this new global approach to dried fruit marketing. This event will bring greater stability to the global raisin market. More importantly, it will benefit California raisin growers, generating a direct positive impact from a global market perspective,” said J. Kenneth Bedrosian, chairman of the board of directors of National Raisin Company, in a statement.

The U.S. supply chain is in a state of alert over the possibility of strikes by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) at East and Gulf Coast ports after union members voiced their unanimous support for the Oct. 1 strike if a new contract meeting doesn’t materialize their demands.

CNBC reports that the strike would impact 43% of all U.S. imports and billions of dollars in trade monthly.

Graham Young, COO of Westfalia told FreshFruitPortal.com that these openings provide an exciting new set of opportunities for South African growers and exporters of avocados.

First of all, Young pointed out that the population size of India, China, and Japan collectively offer an "extraordinary number of new consumers for South African avocados."

In late March, Guatemala’s Hass avocado sector achieved a significant step towards gaining access to the United States market. APHIS then confirmed the fruit had met risk-assessment standards and could advance to a public comment period regarding the fruits' market access. With the consultation process now completed, the sector hopes to receive a final confirmation “any day now”.

“Currently, we have a slightly more optimistic outlook than a few months ago, prices have behaved better, compensating, to some extent, the drop in volume that most producers have experienced.” This is how Juan Carlos Paredes, president of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Hass Avocado of Peru (ProHass), defined the current context of the Peruvian avocado industry.

The USDA has shared its Economic Research Service and Foreign Agricultural Service Situation and Outlook Report for August, which places agricultural exports in Fiscal Year(FY) 2025 forecast at $169.5 Billion and imports at $212.0 Billion.

University of Florida scientists' newly published research shows artificial intelligence (AI) can improve leaf wetness detection.

Although Florida's strawberry season starts in December, UF/IFAS works year-round to find ways to manage strawberry diseases.