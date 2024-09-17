Medium avocado prices surge in Spain and China

Specialized intelligence firm Avobook noted very different realities in the avocado market last week. The entity’s week 37 report noted a price uptick for medium sizes in the Chinese market, with figures surpassing even prices for larger fruit.

As for the United States market, Mexico continues to dominate shipments. However, Chilean supplies are slowly ramping up. California avocado volumes are slowly decreasing.

Europe reported an increase in shipments year-over-year, breaking this year’s trends of lower imports. However, Avobook experts advise this is only temporary, as the decrease in Peruvian supplies will cause a major drop in October.

This is already noted in prices, especially in Spain, where there are increases of 16% for 22-caliber fruit and very similar rises in almost all sizes.

