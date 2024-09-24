Univesity of Florida professor poised to improve organic citrus production

Dr. Davie Kadyampakeni, University of Florida's associate professor of citrus water and nutrient management, is working to improve organic citrus production and sustainability through enhanced soil health, horticultural, and pest management practices.

With new funding from the USDA-NIFA's Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative (OREI), professor Kadyampakeni conducts his research at the Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred. His team will work closely with organic citrus growers, focusing on enhancing soil health, increasing efficiency, and managing pests, all while maintaining the core values of organic farming.

One component is the use of cover crops, which can dramatically improve soil health by fixing nitrogen, suppressing weeds, and boosting microbial diversity. The University also reports that mesh bags are the best method to protect citrus trees from the Asian citrus psyllid or citrus greening disease.

“Cover crops not only help minimize or eliminate the need for synthetic herbicides, but they also foster an agroecology that naturally manages pests and diseases,” Kadyampakeni explained.

The team will also explore different combinations of cover crops and organic soils, like compost and biochar, to build the soil's carbon and nitrogen content. The university explains that "by comparing their effects on soil health, nutrient availability, and fruit yield, the researchers aim to identify the best strategies for improving productivity."

The research findings will not just stay in the laboratory; researchers plan to work with growers to conduct on-farm experiments across multiple states. The team will also conduct workshops and field days to share the knowledge gained from this research with the citrus farming community.

Dr. Kadyampakeni explains that “this project isn’t just about improving citrus production. It’s about creating a sustainable future for organic farming, where both the environment and farmers can thrive.”