Family Tree Farms and CGG Veterans create ‘Jack & Sun’ to launch new line of healthy snacks

Family Tree Farms announced the creation of the Jack & Sun brand under its’ parent company, PayBack Provisions, Inc. The Jackson family of Kingsburg, CA, owners of Family Tree Farms, along with industry veterans, Matt Fuller, Willem Meyer, and Amanda Goers formed PayBack to collaborate on creating healthy and delicious snacks from the fruit grown by Family Tree Farms and other world-class farmers.

The launch of Jack & Sun marks the first line of healthy snacks under the brand. This partnership reflects Family Tree Farms’ ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality produce while embracing innovative snack options that cater to modern families’ needs.

Sustainability at our core: The Jack & Sun brand is built with sustainability in mind, focusing on reducing food waste by using as much fruit as possible in the production of these snacks. This approach ensures that every bite not only tastes great but also supports a more responsible and environmentally friendly way of enjoying fruit-based products.

The Jack & Sun brand offers a variety of flavors that appeal to both children and adults, ensuring everyone can enjoy a tasty treat without compromising on health. The new line includes:

Strawberry

Mixed Berry

Apple

These flavors are available in two exciting forms: Fruit Cables and Fruit Ribbons. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, school lunches, or as a healthy alternative to traditional sugary treats, these snacks are designed to fit seamlessly into busy, health-conscious lifestyles.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Jack & Sun brand to market through this partnership. At Family Tree Farms, we’re always looking for ways to innovate and provide families with healthy, delicious options. Creating Jack & SunTM with Matt and his team, allows us to do just that,” said Daniel Jackson, Owner of Family Tree Farms.

Matt Fuller, CEO of PayBack and Jack & Sun, added, “Our shared goal is to offer snacks that parents can feel good about giving to their children, and that kids will genuinely enjoy. The Time is Ripe for something new and nutritious in snack aisles, and together with Family Tree Farms, we’re proud to lead the way. Additionally, our focus on reducing food waste ensures that we are making the most of every piece of fruit, contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Initially, the Jack & Sun line will be available at Sprouts stores, with plans to expand to additional retailers in the near future. With the school year in full swing, these snacks provide an ideal solution for parents seeking healthy and tasty options.