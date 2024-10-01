Florida Department of Citrus selects new marketing and communications partner

Following an extensive search, the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), an executive agency of the Florida government charged with the marketing, research, and regulation of the Florida citrus industry, has selected Padilla as its marketing and communications partner. Padilla is the Agency of Record for the Department’s consumer marketing and issues management programs.

“We were looking for an agency partner that has experience driving value and consumer demand for premium products,” said Shannon Shepp, executive director of FDOC. “Padilla impressed the Florida Citrus Commission with their passionate team of food, beverage, nutrition, and consumer marketing experts, as well as their point of view on how to manage issues important to our industry and our growers. We can’t wait to work with Padilla to introduce – and re-introduce – the highest quality Florida citrus products to a diverse set of audiences.”

Padilla is supporting FDOC’s mission of maximizing consumer demand for Florida citrus products and ensuring the sustainability and economic well-being of the growers, the industry, and the State of Florida. The agency will raise awareness for FDOC as an industry leader and drive consumer engagement through paid media, influencer partnerships, digital advertising, social media, retail activations, and more.

“Padilla was built precisely for this kind of work, with expertise in food and nutrition, agriculture, consumer marketing, and issues management,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president. “We are excited to bring our experience and insights from leading successful campaigns that are driving sales, consumer engagement, and value for other premium agricultural products – especially those leveraging health and wellness – to support FDOC and the citrus industry’s future growth.”

Padilla began working with FDOC in July 2024, and both the consumer marketing and issues management assignments are two-year terms with an option for renewal. Padilla has continuously evolved its offerings and capabilities over the past decade through a series of acquisitions, strategic hires, and organic growth. The agency will serve FDOC with a blended best-fit team from across its seven U.S. offices, with additional support from within the AVENIR GLOBAL network and extended partnerships via Worldcom Group.