Nature’s Pride and growers join forces for CO2 reduction and WASH initiatives

Nature’s Pride, and its sister company Berries Pride, are taking a step to increase the sustainability of avocado and blueberry production. In a public-private partnership, concrete initiatives will be implemented together with growers to reduce CO2 emissions and improve access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

These innovative solutions contribute to a positive living environment for people and nature, according to the company, and emphasize its commitment to a future-proof value chain.

In 2023 Nature’s Pride and Berries Pride, in partnership with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RvO), initiated a project aimed at identifying and reducing the sustainability risks involved in the production of avocados and berries. Based on this study, forward-thinking growers were selected to tackle these risks and increase chain sustainability. The project involves two partner growers: ACP from Peru and ZZ2 in South Africa. Their goal is to improve access to water, sanitation, and hygiene and reduce CO2 emissions.

Among other things, this multi-year project will investigate possibilities to install drinking points, improve sanitation facilities, and introduce awareness campaigns and training for employees. Ways of measuring the impact of the initiatives taken by growers to reduce CO2 emissions, such as using natural compost and energy-efficient transport, will also be explored.

Another part of the project focuses on developing methods that can be used to easily scale up these WASH and CO2 reduction initiatives to other products and production regions.

The project also provides a platform to share the insights gained by the participating companies so they can inspire other growers to join in and make the sector more sustainable. The ultimate objective is to create a sustainable, future-proof value chain with attention and respect for people and nature.

“We are convinced that our vision and mission share the same values as Nature’s Pride. In addition, the joint project contributes to the goals outlined in our sustainability plan, while collaboration with our client is coherently integrated into ACP's sustainability strategy,” says Pamela Gomez, Superintendent of Resource Management and Sustainability at ACP.

“At ZZ2 we believe in the philosophy that sustainability it not just a goal in itself, but also a fundamental responsibility. Through this cooperation, we can push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable agriculture - from reducing CO2 to improving water and hygiene standards. By making joint efforts we can work towards a future where agriculture supports people and the planet,” explains Hendus Janse van Rensburg, agricultural economist at ZZ2.

Working together on a sustainable future

Nature’s Pride stresses that creating a future-proof value chain is inextricably linked with commercial success and sustainability, and especially so in the current context of climate change, increasingly strict legislation in this area and growing consumer awareness.

By partnering with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and growers ACP and ZZ2, the company wants to demonstrate that taking sustainable action is not only possible but also highly effective. “

Care for people and nature can only be genuinely successful if we embed these values, together with our chain partners and public parties such as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, in every link of the supply chain. So that we can let everyone enjoy the tastiest exotic fruits and vegetables, both today and tomorrow,” according to Adriëlle Dankier, CEO of Nature’s Pride.