India's horticultural agency working to release new colorful mangos

The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CSIH) in India, formerly called Central Mango Research Station, is working on releasing two new colorful mango varieties.

The varieties ‘Awadh Samridhi’ and ‘Awadh Madhurima’ are currently undergoing field trials. One of them, ‘Awadh Samridhi,' is a climate-resilient hybrid variety that will bear fruit regularly.

Each fruit weighs around 300 grams. The medium-sized tree, suitable for intensive gardening, reaches 15-20 feet after 15 years, making it easy to manage. Its ripening season falls between July and August.

Thanks to their vibrant yellow and green hue, average size, and extended shelf life, these varieties hold strong export potential, especially to markets in Europe and the United States, where colorful mango varieties are preferred.

They are likely to fetch higher prices in local markets.

Previously, CISH developed two notable mango varieties, ‘Ambika’ and ‘Arunika’.

Ambika is a hybrid developed by crossing both Amrapali and Janardan Pasand, and is a regular bearer late in maturity.

This variety can thrive in subtropical and tropical regions, excluding areas with heavy rainfall, suitable for cultivation in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The Arunika is a hybrid of Amrapali and Vanraj, a regular bearer, and late ripener. The mango variety has orange-yellow skin with a dash of red.

All four varieties developed by CISH in recent years are distinguished by their vibrant colors. Both aforementioned varieties are suitable for export.

Ashish Yadav, Principal Scientist at the institute, says the process of developing a new mango variety takes nearly two decades. Once trials are conducted and satisfactory results are obtained, the variety is sent for trials at other institutes across the country.

Only after receiving positive feedback from multiple locations is the variety officially released.