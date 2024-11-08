Egyptian table grape exports to grow by 6%

The USDA's Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual report forecasts that Egyptian table grape production and exports will rise in the upcoming season.

Table grape production is expected to reach 1.59 million metric tons, an increase of 20,000 MT over the previous marketing year, with exports projected to grow by 5.7% to 185,000 MT.

The increase in Egyptian table grape production and exports is attributed primarily to expanded harvested areas, the introduction of new grape varieties, and improved cultivation practices, including drip irrigation and protected cultivation, which have enhanced fruit quality.

Large growers are frequently exploring new varieties. Currently, the main table grape varieties grown in Egypt include Flame Seedless, Crimson, Red Globe, Early Sweet, Thompson Seedless, Superior, Autumn Royal, Prime Seedless, and Timco.

Grapes are the second most widely grown fruit in Egypt, with cultivation spanning the country from north to south. According to the report, "harvest season in Egypt for early grape varieties begins in late May and ends in September, while harvest for late varieties begins in late June and ends in November."

Egypt's grape exports from January to June 2024 increased by 12.7% compared to the same period last year, largely due to a significant rise in exports to Russia and the United Kingdom, two key markets for Egyptian grapes.

The major destinations for Egyptian table grapes are Russia, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and Malaysia.

Domestic consumption remains a strong market for grape producers in Egypt. Local consumption is forecasted to reach 1.41 MMT in MY 2024/2025, slightly above the previous marketing year.

This growth is primarily driven by population growth and an influx of immigrants from neighboring countries, particularly Sudan.