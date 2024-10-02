European avocado market sees Chilean supply uptick

European avocado imports saw a slight 1.5% decrease during week 39, intelligence firm Avobook stated in its latest report. However, Chilean supplies increased by 14% as the South American country’s production rose.

Additionally, Colombian avocado exports to Europe are projected to grow in the coming weeks of October. Prices are expected to rise as well.

Meanwhile, imports decreased by 10% in the U.S. market compared to the previous week. This also represents a 24% drop year-on-year. Mexico continues to dominate the market, accounting for 87% of shipments.

California avocados took a 5% share, while Chilean fruit accounted for 2.8% of shipments, noting a 28% uptick year-on-year.

In the Chinese market, Chilean avocados are the leading imports, with a 55% share of the total volume. This is the first time Chilean fruit has dethroned Peruvian avocados. Prices remained stable among different sizes, at a $3.8 to $3.9 average.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.