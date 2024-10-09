Peruvian avocado season ends with the incorporation of small producers

The Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters of Peru (ProHass) and Agromercado have signed an integration agreement for small producers to join the export organization.

Agromercado, formerly Sierra y Selva Exportadora, primarily coordinates and articulates public policies aimed at incorporating small and medium agricultural producers into economic activities, with a focus on export markets and national market participation.

Juan Carlos Paredes, president of ProHass, spoke to FreshFruitPortal.com about the importance of integrating small producers into the Peruvian avocado industry.

He explained that the goal of the agreement is to enhance the business and commercial competitiveness of family-run avocado farms. It is important to note that the inter-institutional cooperation agreement will be valid for three years.

Paredes explained that small farmers will be able to access better market opportunities and technologies, promoting their integration into the export chain of this strategic crop for the Peruvian economy.

“We seek that the experience of ProHass partners can be transferred to small producers, from the point of view of technical management, to market knowledge,” he said.

At the industry level, he noted that small producers currently account for a third of Peru's avocado supply. “Approximately $350 million to $400 million comes from small producers who cultivate up to 12 hectares,” he said.

The agreement, he said, has two objectives, one of which is ensuring the crop's sustainability: “We are integrating small producers, helping them become successful entrepreneurs. To this end, we aim to provide them with the tools, information, and technical knowledge needed to benefit from professional agro-export.”

With a more strategic view, Paredes argued that it allows them to increase the volume and the months of the year that they can have the export offer, “since these small producers develop their crops in smallholding areas.”

In addition, he said that the supply of Peruvian avocado will extend from the first quarter of the year -January to March- until the second/third quarter of the year, “where the supply from Peru has dropped, so these small producers would help to have a much more even curve throughout the year of Peruvian supply to the world.”

Season

Analyzing the avocado season, he said “It has been very atypical, very crazy, not very predictable in terms of fruit size and harvest weeks. We thought there would be an abundant supply from Peru, but this year it was quite the opposite.”

The president of ProHass candidly pointed out, “We were the first to predict a low fruit yield, and in the end, the numbers confirmed it. The market responded well in terms of prices, which remained stable and have been very good, helping us navigate this season of low production.”

He added, “The latest statistic we have is around 550,000 tons; it will increase slightly, but will likely be between 550,000 and 560,000 tons. This represents 10 to 11% less fruit compared to last year."

Regarding markets, he said that Peruvian avocado shipments have been made to the same destinations as last year, which are mainly Europe, Asia, the United States, and South America, especially Chile.

Projection

Juan Carlos Paredes said they end the season in October. “In the coming weeks, some fruit will be shipped, the doubt we have is at what level because these come from young trees, but the 2024-25 campaign would begin in November.”

He added that “preliminarily, we can say that we expect after a year of low production to have better numbers in the upcoming season.”

He explained that currently in the northern zone, there is a fairly abundant flowering, trees balanced in the number of leaves, “so it should be a very good campaign next year,” he said.

The president of ProHass concluded by saying that “the agreement will allow us to improve the image of the Peruvian avocado worldwide, which will benefit us all, improve prices, and demand, but for this, we must offer a high-quality avocado.”

