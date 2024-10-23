Sun World scores victories in litigation against Italian grape growers

Press release, Bakersfield, Calif. – In recent months and three separate cases, Italian courts have ruled in favor of Sun World International, LLC in litigation filed by growers attempting to circumvent the contractual obligations stemming from agreements with Sun World for the growing, harvesting, and sale of Sun World table grapes.

The growers sought the right to market AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes outside of Sun World’s licensed distributor's network based on a recent ruling issued by the Italian Supreme Court in the “Miglionico” case.

Despite the ruling in the Miglionico case, the Court of Bari (IP specialized section) dismissed the growers’ lawsuits and reaffirmed their contractual obligations to use Sun World’s licensed distributors' network, along with an order to pay Sun World’s court costs, attorney fees, and damages.

About Sun World International

A global breeding and licensing company in business for more than 40 years, Sun World has more than 200 table grape patents and Plant Variety Rights (PVRs) worldwide, along with proprietary offerings in stone fruits, cherries and mangos. Sun World’s varieties are licensed to growers in 19 countries.

The California-based company has a long-standing business developing and licensing its proprietary plant varieties to growers and marketers worldwide who earn a premium for growing Sun World’s superior varieties and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, China, North Africa and South Africa. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com/