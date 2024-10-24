Kenyan government restricts avocado exports and regulates mango shipments

Due to insufficient production this current season, Kenya's Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) placed restrictions on Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo avocado maritime exports.

The decision comes after a recent countrywide survey by the AFA-HCD showed a shortage of mature avocados.

The government organization established export clearance protocols in response to the production challenges. All supply chain participants, including exporters, importers, and processors, must comply

AFA explained in the notice that "there is currently insufficient volume of the main season crop to warrant sea shipment."

Avocado exports are currently limited to air transport only, but all future consignments must undergo a thorough inspection by the Directorate, and include comprehensive traceability information.

The organization plans to closely monitor avocado maturity patterns and will conduct a comprehensive review of these restrictions in December 2024.

Mango export season

AFA warned against including mangoes and avocados in the same maritime freight shipment.

The warning came after receiving reports that exporters were planning to mix both fruits in future shipments following their decision to ban avocado exports.

“This is against the provisions of the Crops (Horticultural Crops) Regulations, 2020 Section 20(5),” the agency stated.

To regulate shipments, the organization issued a notice requiring all marketing agents involved in mango trading to register with the authority.

Mango exporters were urged to comply with the guidelines and to apply for physical inspection of mango consignments through directorhcd@afa.go.ke and comply the same to hcdtechnical@gmail.com.

"The application should clearly state the location of the pack house to facilitate inspection," the AFA added.

The AFA also announced the obligatory registration for mango Marketing Agents from October 28, 2024, in anticipation of the mango season, and to address farmer concerns over unpaid produce.

The avocado constraint will be effectively enforced starting October 25.