During the 22nd edition of Chile's Fruittrade, an event that brings together the national and international fruit industry, Bracey Wilson, academic director and professor in Marketing Management, delivered an important message for the sector: producers are often subject to intermediaries who do not convey the brand or value that they want to promote.

In his presentation titled "The Role of the Producer in the National and International Promotion of Chilean Fruit," he informed attendees that, while traceability is extremely important when making sales decisions, "we are often subject to intermediaries who communicate what our brand is or the value we want to convey."

He emphasized that this represents a significant opportunity for Chilean producers, and citing various international examples, he discussed how other industries worldwide are working to place more prominence on producers.

One such example is the Chinese company Pinduoduo, which has become a relevant case study due to its promotion of the "Farmer to Consumer" model, avoiding intermediaries.

Pinduoduo, he explained, started as a marketplace platform where producers are the main actors, creating value from the moment the faces of those who work the land are shown, allowing consumers to be assured that the traceability of their food comes directly from the field.

"If we look at the results, these producers' sales increased by 50% and they began to have direct control over the customer experience, empowering them as well," he stated.

"Since its founding in 2015, Pinduoduo has made the agricultural supply chain more efficient by connecting us directly with consumers," Wilson highlighted in a video about the Chinese company.

Citing China, Wilson added that the Chinese are already thinking about becoming self-sufficient in all areas by 2050. "So, if you are a cherry producer today, have you ever considered that China might become a cherry producer and no longer buy from you? And if you have thought about it, what are you doing about it?"

What Pinduoduo disrupts is the use of intermediaries and creates a direct connection between producers and consumers, empowering producers and transforming the methodology.

He emphasized that in China, they have understood that the stars are the producers.

The work to be done in Chile, therefore, is to empower farmers, giving them a visible face and adding value to their work.

Other examples the specialist presented were Produce Pay and Marca Perú. The organization opens doors for agricultural producers, providing unprecedented market access along with financial solutions and trade protection.

"I know that in your busy day-to-day lives, filled with challenges, you need to take a moment to think outside the box, and consider new approaches, because if you don't, someone else will," he said.

Regarding the value of producers, he asked the audience, "Have you ever asked yourselves what you are selling? You might say apples, cherries… Yes, but how many apple and cherry producers are there around the world? So, are you selling apples or the story of the person who harvested the fruit from Chile?"

"It is our duty to remain relevant. As producers, if we want to build a brand, we must genuinely focus on placing value on our producers," he commented, reinforcing this idea with the experience of Zespri and its producers, who are the ones providing value to the brand.

As for Marca Perú, he explained that it has a much clearer image than that of other countries, and the country understands that the brand is part of its people.

For example, culinary ambassadors from the country highlight that many of their dishes are made with products from specific farmers, bringing visibility to the world of production.

There are also examples from other regions, such as Colombian coffee and Kenyan flowers.

"You need to tell a story," he emphasized. "Your role is to transcend the fields and borders. Today, the world is much more competitive and globalized, and being a producer means cultivating not only the land but also value, brand, and purpose."

"You have the power to be the most authentic ambassadors of Chilean fruit, showing the world not only the quality of the product but also the commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence that defines Chile. Because international demand is not just looking for products—let me be very clear—it seeks stories, faces, and purposes behind every box of fruit."

He concluded by saying, "We cannot continue to rely solely on intermediaries to tell our story. Every producer must be an ambassador for their brand and for the country's brand."