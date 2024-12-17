Taylor Farms announces investment in European fruit processing company

Taylor Farms announced an investment in Hessing, a leading European processor and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Founded in 1968, Hessing is a recognized leader in the European fresh produce industry. Its headquarters are in the Netherlands, serving customers in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Hessing has established a modern fruit processing facility in Schwalmtal, Germany, and a state-of-the-art vegetable production site in Greenport Venlo, Netherlands.

With this new collaboration between Hessing and Taylor Farms, Hessing can implement its strong growth strategy with innovative advancements.

Hessing will continue to operate as a family business, with Taylor Farms as the majority shareholder.

"We are excited to work with Hessing as we enter into this strategic partnership," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "By combining our respective knowledge and expertise, we can accelerate the development of fresh food innovations and capitalize on new European opportunities. Our mutual commitment to innovation aligns with our goal of creating a positive impact across the entire supply chain."

"The collaboration with Taylor Farms is an important step for our company," said Frank Hessing, CEO of Hessing. "In our rapidly changing market, innovation and automation are essential for growth. With the expertise of Taylor Farms, we can confidently build towards a healthy and sustainable future while expanding our reach. Together, we can better support our customers' demand for healthy, fresh products."