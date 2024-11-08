CEO of PML Seafrigo says they're preparing for the holiday rush

Seafrigo, a logistics company with a presence in 25 countries, is expanding rapidly across the globe with its recent acquisition of PML, the UK's leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider for perishable goods. One year after the acquisition, former PML Managing Director Mike Parr took over as CEO of PML Seafrigo UK and Ireland.

Parr, who has worked in logistics and supply chain distribution for 42 years, says the goal as Seafrigo's CEO is "to be the best perishable forwarder in the world."

The CEO spoke to FreshFruitPortal.com about the current challenges facing the logistics industry and the company's preparations for the holiday rush.

Since the merger of PML and Seafrigo, Parr says there has been an extension of its sea freight delivery program. "PML used to be predominantly air, now with the help of our parent company, we're very strong on sea freight as well," he said. "We can accommodate all types of movement now all around the world."

When asked about the challenges this season, Parr says the main ones have been intergovernmental issues, the war, Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, and the lack of space in many facilities to move products.

Although he's been in the industry for decades, Parr says he's surprised by how much technology has improved in the cold chain but is also shocked by how many more political barriers have been put up across the different countries the company serves.

To address these challenges, Parr says they are working with stations across the world to adjust and find easier ways to move products.

Perishable products, for example, are often moved by air. "Strawberries, raspberries, bananas, and other types of products such as mangoes, a lot of your highly exotic products, are moved by air," Parr explained.

Currently, he adds, the organization is preparing for the Christmas rush. "We're hiring additional trucks, additional staff, additional forklifts to make sure that our consumables are all here and we have enough stock ready for the busy season," he said.

Seafrigo currently operates in 32 offices on five continents, delivering a wide range of perishable products, including fruits and vegetables.

*Photo courtesy of PML Seafrigo