Port of Rotterdam appoints new COO

Berte Simons has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Port of Rotterdam Authority by the shareholders, effective Jan. 1, 2025. She will join the Executive Board and succeed Boudewijn Siemons, who was appointed CEO and interim COO in February 2024. Starting in January, the Port Authority’s Executive Board will consist of CEO Boudewijn Siemons, CFO Vivienne de Leeuw, and COO Berte Simons.

The Port Authority shareholders—the municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch national government—appointed Simons for a four-year term, based on the Supervisory Board's recommendation.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Koos Timmermans said, “The Supervisory Board is pleased that Berte Simons wants to bring her extensive expertise as a marine engineer to the Port Authority. She brings with her international experience in leading large-scale and complex infrastructure projects in ports and industrial areas, the knowledge and experience we need for a successful and coordinated transition to a fossil-free and circular port.”

Simons began her career in 2003 as a policy officer at North Sea Port after completing her training as a maritime officer. From 2006 to 2021, she held various management positions at the consulting and engineering firm Royal HaskoningDHV, where she managed international projects in mining, heavy industry, aviation, and maritime sectors. She currently serves as director of the CO₂ Storage & Transport Systems business unit at Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN), where she is closely involved in the Porthos project, a collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Gasunie, and EBN.

Simons commented, “In the role of COO of the Port Authority, everything comes together for me. The port is a place that is constantly changing and connected to the whole world. A place where the activities of industry, logistics, and the living environment come together. I look forward to working with colleagues and stakeholders to contribute to the sustainable development of the port in harmony with the environment.”