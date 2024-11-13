Camposol starts cherry season with early arrival in China

Almost two weeks earlier than last year, Camposol has launched this year's cherry season for the Chinese market. The long-awaited first shipment from Chile arrived in Shanghai on November 11, and the cherries were marketed almost immediately through various channels. Their excellent quality has already created high expectations for the coming weeks.

Chile projects a total export volume of approximately 658,000 tons of cherries for the 2024/25 season. For the demanding Chinese market, the company supplies exclusively cherries from Chile, especially from the O'Higgins and Maule regions, which are known for their favorable growing conditions.

The two selected varieties offered by Camposol, Santina, and Lapins, are highly appreciated by the company's Asian customers.

Camposol's cherry exports to Asia are managed by its Chilean subsidiary, which has just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Harvest began on November 4, almost two weeks earlier than last season, with good sugar levels and excellent taste quality. So far, weather conditions have been more favorable than last year, which has increased productivity.

The company forecasts a significant increase in cherry exports to China this year and expects the positive trend to continue in 2025.

Camposol has been present in the Asian market for more than 15 years and coordinates its activities through its trading platform in Shanghai. Cherries - considered a premium product in China - are the sixth fruit marketed by Camposol in the country, joining avocados, blueberries, grapes, mandarins, and mangoes.

“The Chinese market is of great importance to us and we enjoy a very positive and trusting cooperation with our customers in the region, with a focus on quality. This goes for all the channels we supply, such as retailers, distributors and wholesalers. To date, Camposol cherries are marketed almost exclusively in China,” said Luis Miguel Baanante, Camposol's general manager in Asia.

“With the additional volumes we expect to receive from the 2025 season, we plan to expand into new markets in Asia, and also deepen our penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in China,” said Baanante.

Ricardo Naranjo Fernández, CEO of Camposol, noted that “the Asian market is a key pillar of Camposol's long-term growth strategy and our cherry production is fundamental to our expansion plans in the region. We see significant opportunities to build lasting relationships with partners and meet the growing demand for sustainably produced premium fruit. Investing in our Chilean operations is part of our commitment to deliver high-quality products to Asia and beyond as we work to strengthen our presence and drive further growth through multiple channels.”