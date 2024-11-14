By China Fruit Expo

Dates for CHINA FRUIT 2025 announced amid high expectations, and the grand exhibition awaits to share this moment with us.

The 2025 session of the highly-anticipated annual event in the fruit industry in China - CHINA FRUIT is scheduled to be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from August 27 to 29, 2025.

With the registration for CHINA FRUIT 2025 now open, we would like to share with you the latest booth sales policy of the event so as to facilitate your participation. We believe this will inject new energy into your business development!

China Chamber of Commerce For Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce And Animal By－Products (CFNA) Ms. WEI Na Mobile: +86-13910556441 Phone: +86-10-87109840 Email: weina@cccfna.org.cn Mr. LU Kun Mobile: +86-13488721969 Email: lukun@cccfna.org.cn Fax: +86-10-87109844 Shanghai EverFlourish Events Co.,Ltd. Ms. LIN Ivy Mobile: +86-19301254949 Phone: +86-21-62825882 Email: ivy.lin@fruitexpo.cn Ms. LIN Twinkle Mobile: +86-18027312975 Mr. ZHENG Jinmou Mobile: +86-18218014618 Ms. ZHANG Chuanmei Mobile: +86-18717910672 Jiaxing Fruit Market Jiaxing Haiguangxing Premium Fruit Market Ms. LU Yanping Mobile: +86-13819355853 Mr. GUO Chenjun Mobile: +86-13738283833

As an important business matchmaking platform for the fruit industry, CHINA FRUIT enables exhibitors to not only showcase their products and services to high-quality professional visitors at home and abroad, learn about the fast-developing market demand, and obtain a full range of industry information, but also expand their networks through face-to-face meeting and establish contacts with industry leaders.

CHINA FRUIT 2024 received nearly 300 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, as well as more than 31,000 professionals and 140 media outlets, setting a new historical record in terms of the scale of the exhibition.

The high recognition and praises from exhibitors and professional buyers convince us that CHINA FRUIT 2025 will be an even greater success!

Exhibitors’ Comments

ZHANG Jason

Chairman and CEO of Joy Wing Mau Group

With the over-changing global environment, China's fruit industry is faced with both opportunities and challenges. As a bridge between China and the global fruit industry, the China International Fruit Expo is a platform for communication and cooperation, promoting sustainable development of the fruit industry. Let us innovate together and build a bright future for China's fruit industry.



Dr. Charif Christian Carvajal M.

Marketing Director for Europe, Asia & Middle East at Frutas de Chile

China is the most important export market for Chilean fruits, and the China International Fruit Expo is the most significant event for Chilean fruits to expand their presence in China market. Through the China International Fruit Expo, Chilean fruits continuously enhance their influence in China market and progressively penetrate various market levels in China. We wish the China International Fruit Expo continuous success and prosperity!

ZHANG Owen

CEO of Shanghai Goodfarmer Yunguo Technology Co., Ltd.

GOODFARMER has participated in China Fruit since 2021. The “World Fruit, China Market” has brought together high-quality enterprises and industry peers from around the globe. I hope that GOODFARMER can leverage the platform of China Fruit for contributing to the construction of a more healthy and beautiful China and empowering the high-quality development of China’s fruit industry. The company will continue to deliver the best consumer experience in fruit categories and build a joyful, healthy, and positive brand image of GOODFARMER fruits in the eyes of consumers. See you in Shanghai next year!

WANG Na

Marketing Director of Dole China

China Fruit is a leading event for Chinese fruit industry. Dole has been invited for several consecutive years. The open platform provided by the event allows us to have in-depth exchanges with major supermarket buyers and partners from mainland. We hope that the event will further enhance its influence and better promote the development of Chinese fruit market.

JIANG Michael

President Great China of Zespri

Zespri is highly optimistic about the immense consumption potential of the Chinese market and will continue to intensify its efforts in this region. Leveraging the platform provided by the China International Fruit Expo, Zespri has consolidated and expanded its ecosystem of partners in China, collaborating with like-minded partners to jointly grow and strengthen the market. We eagerly anticipate the next China International Fruit Expo.

Matthew Kleyn

Chairman of Avocados Australia

Avocados Australia gained knowledge and built new enduring relationships at CIFE. The expo offered tremendous access to key stakeholders across the supply chain from importers, retailers, e-commerce, clearing agents and even China Customs. The experience allowed the Australian avocado industry to deepen existing networks and undertake progressive commercial conversations to give confidence to Australia’s 750 growers that China remains the key focus. Avocados Australia, with the fantastic help and support from CFNA, were able to curate a unique smoothie bar experience with our partners More Yogurt. Avocados Australia have already signed up for a booth in 2025 to demonstrate our commitment to CFNA and importantly continue strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders.

(The above is in no particular order）

Professional Visitors’ Comments

Jesse White

General Manager for Asia, Berries Australia

We had a great time at the CHINA INTERNATIONAL FRUIT EXPO. The conference was one of the most informative and engaging conferences I have ever been too. I was able to learn so much from each of the speakers and panels and found the insights to be really valuable.

The event was organised in a Very professional way, and felt truly international with the simultaneous interpreting available. The quality of the speakers was great too, really representing the leaders of China’s fruit industry and also leaders from abroad.

The expo was also really great and I saw many leading companies representing with interesting and engaging displays. Everybody was there to do business and very optimistic about future opportunities. I have already recommended this conference to others to attend next year!

SHEN Xiaodong

CEO of RainDew

China Fruit 2024 is a grant event attracting numerous exhibitors and professionals from all over the world. Besides the increasing participation from overseas peers, the event has also remarkably enhanced its international influence.

The exhibits cover the whole industry chain, including fresh fruit, processing technologies, and logistics solutions, boasting a diverse and forward-looking display of the latest trends and development directions in the global fruit industry.

As a visitor, I am highly satisfied with the overall experience. Deeply impressed by a wide variety of premium fruits and innovative technologies, I also have the opportunity to meet many industry peers. In particular, the event has provided an excellent platform for international exchange, creating more possibilities for cross-border cooperation. I look forward to working together with more international partners to promote the development and innovation of the fruit industry. I am also eager to see what surprises it will offer next year.

LIU Shawn

General Manager of Jiaxing Fruit Market Qinqin Fruit Co., Ltd. / Zhejiang Jiaxing Pingju Fruit Co., Ltd.

Clouds and sky take on the colors of summer's end, while leaves whisper the sounds of autumn. As summer fades and autumn arrives, the fruit industry has ushered in its event, the annual China Fruit.

The world is vast, encompassing more than 150 different types of fruits across 42 families. While it is also small enough to bring all these fruits together at the China Fruit. China Fruit 2024 has been the most meaningful one I’ve attended. The fiercely competitive business world has presented both challenges and opportunities.

Zespri, Envy, and Rockit have set a benchmark for standardization and branding. Goodfarmer and Joy Wing Mau have made us feel proud of their achievements. Having engaged in the wholesale market for years, I experienced the pressure of intense competition from my peers and also witnessed the vitality brought by an increasing number of industrial partners. This is my greatest insight after attending this event. I am also eagerly looking forward to China Fruit 2025.

HUANG Ning

General Manager of Qieguonow

This event has showcased high-quality fruits from around the world, giving us the opportunity to learn about the latest top-tier products and development trends in the fruit industry. We have also known better about deep-processed fruit products, cold chain warehousing and logistics technology, packaging technology and equipment, post-harvest treatment technology and equipment. It has deepened our understanding of the fruit industry chain and expanded new business opportunities. It is also a gathering of old and new friends.

YAN Libin

Purchasing Manager of Jiaxing Diamond Shopping Center Co., Ltd.

This event has enabled me to fully recognize the importance of quality and branding to the fruit industry. Numerous large-brand exhibitors have not only brought their directly-supplied premium fruits, but also conveyed the warmth and value of their brands through beautiful packaging, vivid brand stories, and strict quality control systems. These branded fruits have represented consumers’ pursuit of high-quality life and promoted the branding and high-end development of the fruit industry. China Fruit is not merely a platform for display and exchange, but also a bridge for promoting global trade. I believe that China Fruit and Chinese fruit industry will embrace a more prosperous and beautiful future.



（The above is in no particular order）

China International Fruit ExpoAugust 27-29, 2025

Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Looking forward to seeing you then!

