Over 50,000 tons of Chilean table grapes to be shipped to the US under Systems Approach

According to the Table Grape Committee of Frutas de Chile, the 2024-25 season is expected to see around 56,461 tons (6.9 million 8.2 kg boxes) of table grapes shipped to the United States under the Systems Approach protocol, produced in the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso.

Of this total, Frutas de Chile specifies that Atacama will contribute 24,595 tons (2,999,448 boxes), Coquimbo will produce 26,681 tons (3,253,818 boxes), and Valparaíso will account for 5,185 tons (632,267 boxes).

These shipments are projected to generate returns of $107 million for Chile, particularly benefiting producers and regions approved to implement this phytosanitary protocol.

The Committee estimates total table grape exports to the United States, Chile’s main destination for grapes accounting for 61% of the total volume, at 161,347 tons (19,676,492 boxes). Of this volume, grapes shipped under the Systems Approach will represent 35%, an important milestone for the Chilean table grape industry in its first year of implementation.

“With the approval of the Systems Approach, which was negotiated for more than 20 years with authorities of that country and where public-private coordination was key, it is expected that we can further boost our shipments and our competitiveness in the main destination of our grapes, the United States, since this protocol favors the quality, condition, and flavor of this fruit, and most importantly, contributes to the sustainability of the fresh fruit industry in general,” said the executive director of the Table Grape Committee, Ignacio Caballero, in statements delivered to Frutas de Chile.

Caballero noted that for the 2024-2025 season, including the volume from all the country’s productive regions, a total shipment of 541,250 tons (66 million 8.2 kg boxes) is projected, representing a growth of 2.4% compared to the previous season.

“For the second consecutive season, we expect table grape shipments to the world to continue to grow. This growth once again positions us as an industry with a great quality and variety of grapes,” he said.

These positive projections are attributed to the increasing exports of new varieties, a trend that continues to gain ground in the markets and is expected to represent 65% of total shipments projected for the 2024-2025 season.

Among the fastest-growing new varieties are white grapes such as Autumn Crisp, Cotton Candy, and Sweet Globe, as well as red varieties like Candy Hearts and Jack’s Salute.

Systems Approach for Chilean Table Grapes

The Systems Approach is a protocol that replaces methyl bromide fumigation with a series of mitigation and inspection measures at the origin, enhancing the quality and condition of the fruit in the destination market. This approach allows Chilean table grapes to achieve a competitive position against those from other countries.

Its implementation follows 22 years of negotiations between the Ministry of Agriculture, unions, regional governments, and Frutas de Chile.