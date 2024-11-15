California table grapes see strong recovery in volume following storm-afflicted 2023 season

By Sebastian Ramírez

California is experiencing a strong comeback season for its table grape industry after facing challenges during the 2023-24 season. According to USDA data, the state had shipped 71 million boxes by early November, 12 million more than during the same period last season.

All table grape shipments are coming from the San Joaquin Valley, which typically operates between June and January. On Nov. 8 alone, the state shipped a little over 705,000 boxes of table grapes.

With harvest ongoing, the industry expects to harvest a crop of over 90 million boxes and to continue shipping through December.

"Towards the end of the season, we have seen a recovery of volume in late varieties, especially Alison, which is very firm and of excellent quality," Espinoza told Freshfruitportal.com.

Most orchards are covered with plastic to protect the fruit from rain and maintain its quality, which Espinoza said has been solid and consistent this season.

"Our retail customers continue making orders each week to supply stores and year-end promotions," Espinoza said.

According to USDA data, last season ended with a total of 69.7 million boxes shipped from California, a season heavily impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

Over the last four years, California has shipped fewer boxes by this point in the season, with the highest volume during that period in 2022 at 70.6 million boxes.