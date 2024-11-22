Brazil signs agreement to export fresh grapes to China

Brazil's main trading partner, China, has opened four new markets for Brazilian agricultural products in agreements signed during the bilateral meeting between Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping this past Wednesday in Brasília.

With this addition, Brazil has opened doors to 281 agricultural markets in 2023 alone.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) signed four new protocols that outline the phytosanitary and sanitary requirements for the export of several new Brazilian products to China, including fresh grapes.

A diversified agenda, which benefits producers from diverse regions of Brazil, include fresh grapes, sesame, sorghum, fish meal, fish oil, and other proteins and fats derived from fish for animal feed, will be now sold in China.

President Lula announced the agreements during a press conference at the Palácio da Alvorada following his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

"Agribusiness continues to play a key role in ensuring China’s food security. Since 2017, Brazil has been China’s largest food supplier," President Lula stated.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro, who attended the ceremonies accompanying China’s official visit, emphasized the importance of the strengthened diplomatic relationship between Brazil and China, which celebrates 50 years in 2024.

"Brazil has already proven itself to be a reliable country as the largest supplier of food and renewable energy, and we can continue to expand our partnerships, as we have dedicated people, technology and the conditions to intensify our production sustainably," highlighted Minister Carlos Fávaro.

According to the Secretariat of Trade and International Relations at Mapa, the trade potential for these newly approved products is estimated at $450 million annually.

"But if we take into account other market variants and Brazil's potential, we can trade much more, exceeding the figure of US$ 500 million per year. China imports almost US$ 7 billion of these four products and Brazil has increasingly established itself as a strategic, reliable and safe partner for China," explained the Secretary of Commerce and International Relations of MAPA, Luis Rua.

After exponential growth and record exports of fresh grapes, Brazilian grapes are reaching Chinese consumers, with a 2% share of global trade in this fruit. China is a major consumer of premium grapes and imported more than US$480 million of the commodity last year.

In the case of fresh table grapes, fruit must be exported mainly from the states of Pernambuco and Bahia. Orchards, packing houses and cold treatment facilities must comply with viable agricultural practices and be registered with MAPA.