Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh vegetables and fruit is proud to announce the launch of laser etching on mangoes. Driven by its Netherlands-based operations, this initiative eliminates the need for individual plastic PLU stickers. After extensive testing and trials, the uniquely lasered mangoes have been introduced to European customers.

Mathijs Benard, Head of Operations Central Europe who joined the Netherlands-based team in March this year and has been heavily collaborating with the German operations team, says: “Since joining Westfalia, my focus has been improving collaboration and efficiency. The introduction of laser etching, which is almost like a tattoo on the mango, has been an exciting project. Not only does it make the fruit stand out in-store, but it also has the potential to save up to 10 million plastic stickers a year. What we can laser on the fruit is only limited by our imagination and customer needs. Currently, we are etching the fruit origin, customer branding, and product reference.”

The laser project was a collaboration between Westfalia’s capabilities in The Netherlands and Germany to ensure the fruit’s quality and shelf life were preserved. Customer feedback has been very positive, and the plan is to expand the range further across Europe in the near future.

Wim Destoop, President of Europe, adds: “Mathijs’ role as Head of Operations Central Europe demonstrates the refreshed structure of Westfalia in Europe. By uniting the expertise of our operations in The Netherlands and Germany with the packing capabilities of the former EuroWest facility, we are well-positioned to ensure continuity and deliver exceptional customer service.”

Also joining the Westfalia Netherlands team as Head of Commercial is Marcel van der Linden, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in fresh produce, particularly tomatoes. Marcel remarks: “I’ve certainly joined Westfalia at an exciting time following the acquisition of EuroWest and the combination of the two teams with one clear focus – leading in quality and packing.”

Westfalia's Poeldijk production facilities showcase diverse capabilities. While the company is renowned for its expertise in avocados, these facilities also offer year-round packing solutions for sprouts, capsicum, and other vegetables. “We are committed to providing customers with innovative solutions that showcase our broad services and flexibility,” adds van der Linden, “With state-of-the-art packing lines equipped with robotic technology, we can deliver a variety of pack formats, customized to meet the unique needs of each customer.”