President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on all Mexico and Canada imports

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform his plan to impose a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States from Mexico and Canada, "and it's ridiculous Open Borders," and an additional 10% tariff on China for not preventing "illegal drugs from entering the United States from Mexico."

In the post, he said that the tariffs will remain in place "until drugs, in particular, Fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!"

He claimed that Chinese officials promised the execution of drug dealers bringing drugs into the country but never followed through.

Canadian officials responded to the announcement on X saying that their country "places the highest priority on border security and the integrity of our shared border” and is “essential to US domestic energy supply.”

The new tariffs would violate the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade and hurt several industries, including agriculture. Recently, due to strained relationships between the U.S. and China, Mexico became America's biggest exporter.

U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $908.9 billion in 2022. Exports were $427.7 billion; imports were $481.2 billion. U.S. goods and services trade with Mexico totaled an estimated $855.1 billion in 2022. Exports were $362.0 billion; imports were $493.1 billion.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the value of imported goods from Mexico rose nearly 5% from 2022 to 2023. The United States is Mexico’s largest agricultural trading partner, buying approximately 92% of Mexican exports and supplying roughly 74% of the country’s imports, the USDA reports.