National Watermelon Association congratulates Brooke Rollins

The National Watermelon Association publicly congratulated Brooke Rollins on the nomination for Secretary of Agriculture. In a press release, the organization said that as an organization deeply rooted in serving the interests of American farmers, they are encouraged by Ms. Rollins’ stated commitment to championing the needs of rural communities and agriculture producers.

George Szczepanski, Executive Director of the National Watermelon Association added that “her experience and dedication position her to address the critical challenges and opportunities facing our agricultural sector today.”

The NWA added that they look forward to engaging with Ms. Rollins to promote policies that support family farms, advance market opportunities, and ensure the continued success of real American farmers.

Pending Senate confirmation, the association expressed its eagerness to "collaborate with her and the incoming administration to advocate for meaningful solutions that uphold the values and hard work of the farming community."

Brooke Rollins, President-elect Donald Trump's former director of the Domestic Policy Council and assistant for Strategic Initiatives during his first administration, was nominated for the position this week.