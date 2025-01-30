Fyffes exceeds milestone in meal donations

Fyffes has announced it provided over 24 million healthy meals to communities in Europe, Latin America, and North America, surpassing its commitment to donate 5 million meals by 2025. With this, the banana company has surpassed its goal four times over.

The accomplishment aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Zero Hunger and Responsible Consumption and Production.

The United States received the most support, benefiting from over 10.5 million meals. The UK was close behind, with more than 10 million meals, while Ireland and Germany received significant contributions, with over 1 million and 969,048 meals, respectively. Additionally, Fyffes has donated over 1.5 million meals across Latin America.

With a third of all food produced going to waste, a factor contributing to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the need for food banks has surged due to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. Fyffes addressed this issue by partnering with various organizations to donate fresh produce, including bananas, pineapples, and melons, which food banks then distribute to those in need.

The company currently collaborates with numerous food bank partners across its operational regions. In Ireland, these include FoodCloud and Cream of the Crop; in the UK, FareShare and The Bread and Butter Thing; in Germany, Hamburger Tafel; and in the US, Philabundance, Armfull of Help, and the San Antonio Food Bank. In Latin America, Fyffes works alongside The Global Foodbanking Network and local organizations in countries like Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador.

"We are extremely proud to have surpassed our target of donating 5 million healthy meals," said Fyffes CEO Helge Sparsoe. "Providing over 24 million meals highlights our commitment to sustainability and our support for vulnerable communities, especially during the current global cost-of-living crisis."